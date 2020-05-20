DART to receive $229 million federal grant for coronavirus relief

article

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars in federal funding earmarked for coronavirus relief.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Twitter that DART will be receiving a $229.6 million grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to keep workers and passengers safe.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said K. Jane Williams with the Federal Transit Administration. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

DART staff expects around $160 million in lost sales tax revenue this year alone due to coronavirus restrictions.

The transit system has also lost out on revenue from fares due to a decreased bus and rail schedule, as well as passengers not needing public transportation while shelter-at-home orders were in effect.