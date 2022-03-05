DART light rail train collides with Dallas police vehicle
DALLAS - DART police are investigating a collision between a light rail train and a Dallas Police Department SUV Friday night.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m., at North Griffin Street and Pacific Avenue in Downtown Dallas.
A Red Line train struck the Dallas PD vehicle.
No one was hurt.
DART provided shuttle buses for train passengers.
No further details were released.
