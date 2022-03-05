DART light rail train collides with Dallas police vehicle

Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - DART police are investigating a collision between a light rail train and a Dallas Police Department SUV Friday night.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m., at North Griffin Street and Pacific Avenue in Downtown Dallas.

A Red Line train struck the Dallas PD vehicle.

No one was hurt.

DART provided shuttle buses for train passengers.

No further details were released.

