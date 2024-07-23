DART hopes to restore Downtown Dallas transit line by Wednesday

DART is still repairing its tracks and power system after a fire truck went off the overpass Sunday.

The firefighters were injured but are out of the hospital.

"We saw some really extensive damages to our overhead catenary line, which makes the lines lose their electric power in those areas," explained DART Spokesperson Jeamy Molina. "So we've had bus bridges coming and going from each last location."

Crews have worked to restore power and other repairs to get the track back up and running.

The problem for DART is the affected point impacts multiple lines, meaning schedules being thrown off for thousands of riders.

Featured article

"The train can take you everywhere," said DART rider Dkaela Hill. "With the shuttle, it threw us off. We got the wrong bus."

Miracle Jones was late to a job interview because she didn’t know there were changes to the rail system.

"I use it a lot, but I haven’t used it lately. So I did not know all of this was going on," she said. "The GoLink doesn’t take me far. So I hope they will so it can get me to work."

At impacted train stops in the downtown area, riders waited for bus shuttles to get them to the next location where a train operated.

"Most of our passengers are having to come through the central business district to either transfer to another location," Molina said. "They're coming downtown for work and others. So it's a huge impact."

DART hopes to have repairs complete by the end of the day Wednesday.