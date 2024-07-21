4 Dallas firefighters injured after engine falls off elevated roadway

Four Dallas firefighters are in the hospital after their engine drove off an elevated roadway and landed on the DART tracks below.

The accident on the I-345 Expressway and South Good Latimer happened just after 6 a.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says they are working to determine what caused the engine to go off the roadway and if any other vehicles were involved.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

All four DFR members are said to be stable at Baylor University Medical Center.

Parts of I-345, South Good Latimer, Routh Street and the DART tracks have been closed.

DART riders who use the Akard and St. Paul Stations are being told to use the West End and Pearl stations instead.

Buses will be used as well.