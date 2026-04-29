DART approves $32M for security, mental health support expansions

The Brief DART approved $32M to expand security and mental health support on transit. Leaders say added officers cut crime and want the program made permanent. The move comes as three cities vote on whether to leave DART service.



Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is touting a multi-million move that they say will expand its security and mental health support.

The move comes just days before voters in three North Texas cities will decide whether to withdraw from DART service.

DART expands security

What's new:

Tuesday night, the board approved spending $32 million to keep the expanded security presence going for one more year. The transit agency first added 100 security officers with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The service's chair says now is the time to make the additional officers a permanent part of DART's budget.

DART Board Chair Randall Bryant says when the system added the extra officers four years ago, it brought crime down by 20 percent. The board says they are aware people are worried about safety on their trains and buses, and it's time to ensure permanent fixes to those issues.

Related article

Bryant says when the board approves its next 20-year financial plan in September, he wants this additional security included in the plan.

Bryant also said that whether people use DART or not, the region as a whole still reaps the benefits of the service.

What they're saying:

"The commerce and the activities that happen around the city in this region are benefited by one less car, and the air quality for generations to come is benefited by one less car," Bryant said. "So, no matter if you are in a member city of DART, if you utilize DART, if you don't utilize DART, your life is benefited by the work that we do here at DART."

DART mental health program

Dig deeper:

The board's vote will also fund DART's mental health program.

The initiative called "DART Cares" connects vulnerable riders with mental health services through a partnership with parkland health.

The funding will go to embed mental health clinicians alongside DART police to respond to individuals experiencing homelessness or a mental health crisis on the train.

The goal is to reduce the use of trains as shelters by connecting people with actual shelters.

Related article

DART member city votes upcoming

What's next:

Addison, University Park and Highland Park are all holding elections on Saturday, May 2, to decide if voters want to withdraw from service.

If voters want to withdraw, service in their city would end immediately.

The three cities make up 3.7% of DART's budget.

Related article