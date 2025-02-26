Trackdown: 17-year-old wanted for Seagoville murder, Facebook robberies

The Brief The US Marshal's Service is searching for Daquan Blanton, 17. Blanton is a suspect in multiple robberies in Dallas County and a murder in Seagoville. If you know Blanton's whereabouts, you are asked to call 972-978-1765.



In this week's Trackdown, US Marshals are searching for a 17-year-old believed to be involved in a string of Facebook robberies and the primary suspect in a Seagoville murder.

Law enforcement says they need the public's help to find Daquan Blanton.

Facebook robberies

Daquan Blanton (Source: Dallas Police Department)

What we know:

Blanton and others involved in his group have set up deals on Facebook for jewelry and watches, only to rob the seller when they meet up.

The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force has five warrants out for Blanton's arrest in several cities, including Dallas, Garland and Balch Springs.

Seagoville murder

What we know:

Blanton is also the primary suspect in a murder in Seagoville this December.

The shooting happened at a community park in the 600 block of Fountain Drive on Dec. 2, 2024.

Law enforcement says the incident began as a robbery and turned deadly.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a man sitting on the ground at a gazebo in the park.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police the victim and suspect were sitting in a blue Hyundai car when the shot was fired. Both the victim and the suspect got out of the vehicle quickly. The victim ran about 60 feet to the gazebo and the suspect ran from the park and down the street.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the case.

Search for Daquan Blanton

Daquan Blanton (Source: US Marshals Service Dallas)

Blanton's photo is being put on billboards around North Texas by law enforcement as they search for the suspect.

What they're saying:

"He's very active. He's going from house to house, couch to couch, futon to futon. I need people to let me kmow where he is because those people who are assisting him, who are giving him shelter and food, you will be prosecuted once we find out if you're helping him," said B.K. Nelson with the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force. "He's becoming more violent. He's doing more robberies even after executed a warrant at his parents house. Eleven days later he did another one."

What you can do:

If you know Blanton's whereabouts, you are asked to call 972-978-1765.