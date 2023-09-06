Landlord charged with murder for fatal shooting of tenant at Dallas home

Dallas police arrested a landlord for shooting and killing his tenant.

According to court records, the suspect even called 911 on himself.

The suspect, Damien Walker, remains inside the Dallas County Jail facing a murder charge.

The victim’s family said the victim moved out about two years ago and was staying in the home where the shooting took place.

Remnants of crime scene tape remain at a home on Denley Drive in South Dallas.

Inside, Dallas police say 45-year-old Walker fatally shot a man, identified as 51-year-old Absolom Cobbs, Monday morning.

Public records show Walker owns the home and was renting it out.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 Wednesday, Walker told police he showed up to the home just before noon on Monday to tell Cobbs "to vacate the residence because he believed Cobbs was selling drugs out of the location."

The court documents state that Walker was the one who called 911 and admitted he shot Cobbs multiple times.

While on the phone, Walker said he was going to leave and drive home to his house on Trojan Street, about four miles away, to wait for officers.

Walker was taken into custody.

In an interview with investigators, Walker said "he was unsure if Cobbs had been living at the home, but knew the person renting the residence allowed Cobbs to be there."

Walker claimed Cobbs grabbed him first, so Walker pushed him away.

That’s when Walker said he "drew his firearm and shot Cobbs one time."

Walker told police he then shot Cobbs several more times while he was on the ground because Cobbs "began to move around like he was searching for something" and he "believed Cobbs may have been reaching for a weapon."

However, Walker added he never saw Cobbs with a weapon at any time.

Detectives did locate a tan firearm in a separate room inside the home but "there were no weapons found in the room where Cobbs was shot."

Walker was charged with murder and has a $500,000 bond.

Records show he has no prior criminal cases.

Records show Cobbs does have prior felony and misdemeanor drug arrests, but no charges related to distribution.

According to the arrest affidavit, while the shooting was taking place, the suspect’s girlfriend was outside in a car.

Surveillance video caught Walker walking out of the home and getting in the car with his girlfriend after eight gunshots were heard from inside the house.