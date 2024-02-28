Damar Hamlin visits patients at Plano heart hospital

Some patients at Baylor Scott & White heart hospital in Plano received encouragement from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

It's been more than a year since the defensive back went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, Hamlin toured the Plano hospital and met several patients.

This is part of his new focus on a healthy lifestyle.

"I've always kept football first, and you know, I'm still doing that, but alongside that, I'm right here being on the front line raising awareness and showing people that you can overcome adversity," said Hamlin.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of all American adults have some type of cardiovascular disease.

Hamlin's visit this week is part of a nationwide program promoting making a healthy comeback.