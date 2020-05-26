Dallas Zoo ready to reopen to the public Friday

The Dallas Zoo is ready to welcome visitors back after an 11-week hiatus.

The zoo will reopen to the public Friday with a max of 2,500 guests per day, which is less than 25% capacity.

Guests will need to purchase tickets online for a timed entry slot. Members will have access to that system beginning Tuesday.

Face masks will be required in indoor areas but not outside.

The zoo partnered with scientists to help work on procedures for safely reopening.

“We just ask people to bear with us a little bit as we go through this new process. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s fun, safe, enjoyable and we can get back to some type of normalcy here at the Dallas Zoo,” said Sean Greene, the executive vice president of park operations.

The zoo will hold special hours on Tuesday mornings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for guests age 65 and older.