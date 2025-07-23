Dallas Zoo gorillas moving to new home

The Brief The Dallas Zoo's bachelor troop of western lowland gorillas (Shana, Zola, Juba, and B’Wenzi) will be moving to another accredited zoo this Fall. The relocation is a recommendation from the Gorilla Species Survival Plan to support the critically endangered species. The Dallas Zoo plans a farewell party for the gorillas and will announce details for welcoming new gorillas soon.



The bachelor troop of western lowland gorillas at the Dallas Zoo will be relocating later this Fall.

What we know:

The gorillas, Shana, Zola, Juba, and B’Wenzi of the Dallas Zoo will be relocating together to another Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoo later this Fall, according to their latest social media post.

The move comes as part of a recommendation from the Gorilla Species Survival Plan (SSP), a collaborative program that works across accredited zoos to ensure the long-term sustainability of this critically endangered species.

Dig deeper:

The SSP takes into account many factors, including age, personality, and social dynamics, to create groupings that are best for the individual animals and the broader population.

The new location will give these gorillas a new social setting and environment that supports their continued growth and well-being.

What's next:

The Dallas Zoo will soon release details for a farewell party before the bachelor troop officially relocates.

The zoo says they are excited to welcome new gorillas and will provide updates if any new acquisitions are confirmed.