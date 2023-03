The Dallas Zoo welcomed a brand new baby girl earlier this month.

The zoo announced the 131-pound giraffe calf was born on Sunday, March 19.

Both the mom, Chrystal, and the baby, whose name has not yet been announced, are doing well, according to the zoo.

The zoo says it is giving the mom and baby time to bond before making a public appearance.

Things have been busy for the Dallas Zoo, they also recently welcomed a baby elephant.