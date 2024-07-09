Dallas, Fort Worth zoos adjusting hours due to summer heat

North Texas zoos are adjusting their operating hours to deal with the intense summer heat.

To help guests, animals and staff limit their time in the dangerous heat, the zoos are opening and closing a little earlier.

The Dallas Zoo announced it will be opening each day at 8 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m. The new hours go into effect immediately and will last through August 30.

The Fort Worth Zoo is also following suit. It is adjusting its daily operating hours to open at 9 a.m. each morning. The zoo will close at 4 p.m. during the week and 5 p.m. on weekends. The adjusted hours also last through August 30.

Zoogoers are always encouraged to bring sunscreen. Both zoos allow people to bring their own refillable water bottles and drinks. Refill and cooling stations are scattered throughout the zoo grounds.

No glass items or alcohol are permitted in the zoos.