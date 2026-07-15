Dallas Zoo economic impact study shows billions generated for city as budget cuts loom

The Brief A new study reveals the Dallas Zoo delivers an $18 return on every $1 invested, projecting a massive $3.2 billion in total economic impact for the city over the next 12 years. This economic data is being pushed forward as Dallas city leaders actively consider trimming the zoo’s budget by 3% to address a multi-million-dollar city budget shortfall. The proposed budget cuts face a final vote in September. If approved, they could impact the zoo's major plans to break ground on a 15-acre Safari Trail expansion this fall.



Data from a new study shows the Dallas Zoo generates billions for the city.

The announcement comes as Dallas leaders are considering trimming the zoo’s budget.

By the numbers:

The Dallas Zoo is making a case for why the city should continue investing in it.

An independent economic impact study by Tourism Economics found that the Dallas Zoo delivers an $18 return on every $1 the city invests.

It also showed that over the next 12 years, the zoo will generate $3.2 billion in total economic impact for the city and will contribute nearly $150 million in state and local tax revenue.

The zoo provides nearly 1,800 jobs annually and will welcome about 1 million guests a year.

That study also showed 77% of the zoo’s visitors are from outside Dallas, and many of them also spend money on hotel rooms, restaurants and shops in the city.

What they're saying:

The zoo’s supporters pointed out that it is an anchor for the southern Dallas and Oak Cliff communities. Investments are being made in the areas adjacent to the zoo, so it only makes sense to continue investing in the zoo.

"We’re not only generating tourism but, more importantly, creating local jobs that support development in southern Dallas and ensuring the public investment benefits Dallas families," said Dallas Zoo CEO Lisa New.

The zoo will need the city’s continued support as it looks to break ground on a 15-acre Safari Trail expansion project, as well as modernize habitats and enhance the visitor experience.

"The city of Dallas's support and funding helps the zoo maintain 111 acres and more than 150 buildings and facilities across two campuses, while allowing the zoo to provide exceptional care for more than 2,000 animals and maintain the staff and resources needed to serve the community every day," New added.

The other side:

The numbers are being announced at a time when the city is facing a budget shortfall in the tens of millions due to police and fire overtime costs, lower-than-expected sales tax revenue, and rising employee health expenses.

In May, a proposal suggested reducing stipends to partner groups like the zoo by 3%.

If approved in September, that would take effect in October.