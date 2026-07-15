North Texas gets rain and temperature relief before triple-digit summer heat returns

The Brief North Texans will experience a temporary break from intense summer heat, with isolated showers and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s continuing through Friday. While rain chances drop to 20–30%, slow-moving storms could cause minor localized flooding in already saturated areas south and west of the Metroplex. The mild stretch ends this weekend as a high-pressure system moves in, bringing back intense sunshine and triggering triple-digit temperatures early next week.



North Texans can expect a brief reprieve from intense summer heat with scattered showers and mild mornings this week, though triple-digit temperatures are slated to return by early next week.

The lingering storm system that brought heavy rain to the region on Monday is finally moving out, leaving a 20% to 30% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through Friday before a high-pressure system builds back over the region.

Rain chances this week

Timeline:

While the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex sits at a modest 30% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, the highest potential for measurable rainfall will remain concentrated south of Interstate 20 and toward central Texas.

Wednesday: Higher rain chances will shift south of the Metroplex into central Texas.

Thursday: The best chance for storms shifts to the west, targeting communities like Mineral Wells, Decatur, and Jacksboro.

Friday: Rain chances drop to 20%, remaining highly isolated and primarily confined to western counties.

While regional rain will be highly localized, localized flooding remains a minor concern for areas saturated by earlier storms. Navarro County, which received heavy rainfall earlier in the week, could face localized flooding if any slow-moving afternoon thunderstorms develop.

Meanwhile, severe weather and flash flooding continue to plague the Texas Hill Country west of San Antonio, where some areas received over a foot of rain on Tuesday.

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A mild break before the bake

The cloud cover and scattered rain have kept morning temperatures remarkably mild for mid-summer, with most areas waking up in the upper 60s to low 70s. Urban centers like Dallas and Fort Worth remained slightly warmer in the mid-70s.

High temperatures through Friday are expected to remain in the upper 80s to low 90s—comfortably below average for this time of year. It really is looking pretty good considering how hot we know it can be this time of year.

Triple Digits Looming

The mild stretch will not last long. By the weekend, the high-pressure system will begin to dominate the region.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday. While these temperatures are "seasonably hot," the real test arrives early next week when triple-digit heat is forecast to make its return.

Residents are advised to enjoy the brief break in the heat, keep umbrellas handy through Friday, and prepare for intense sunshine and heat precautions by the weekend.

7-Day Forecast