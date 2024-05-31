Dallas Zoo celebrates National Dinosaur Day this weekend

Love dinosaurs? Love the zoo? Well, the Dallas Zoo is teaming up with Reliant this weekend to celebrate National Dino Day on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees of this weekend can get $1 off each ticket to Destination: Dinosaurs Presented by Reliant.

With this being one of the largest immersive dinosaur exhibits in the country according to the Dallas Zoo, there will be plenty for aspiring paleontologists and dinosaur lovers to do.

"There’s a scavenger hunt so folks can explore the zoo, other habitats, and learn about the descendants of dinosaurs that actually live right here at the Dallas Zoo," said Kari Streiber, VP of marketing and communications.

This Jurassic occasion will include dino-themed activities like fossil rubbings, dinosaur caves, almost 40 animatronic dinosaurs, costumed characters, and much more.

Herbivore or carnivore, there will be special dino-themed food like Pterodactyl Legs (turkey legs) Dinosaur Eggs (risotto fritters), Dinosaur shaped Rice Crispy treats, and Dino Dirt Cups (chocolate pudding, crushed cookies, with a dino gummy.)

"We’re in the middle of our Safari Nights concert series, so Saturday night we have Shania Twang, a Shania Twang tribute band, and Safari Nights is included with your zoo admission," Streiber continued.

The music starts at 7 p.m. For more information, visit Dallaszoo.com.