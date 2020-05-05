Dallas Zoo, Arboretum would reopen by end of May under proposal

The Dallas Zoo and the Dallas Arboretum have proposed plans to open with reduced capacity before the end of May.

Both attractions would issue limited tickets online, increase sanitation measures and create one-way paths to ensure social distancing. The plans were discussed in front of a Dallas City Council committee on Tuesday.

The Dallas Zoo plans to open to members on May 14 and the public on May 21.

Under the proposal: high traffic areas like the children's zoo will have controlled entrances and exits, restrooms will be sanitized frequently and there will be a limit of 2,500 visitors per day (10 percent capacity).

Dallas City Councilwoman Jennifer Gates made a motion for the full city council to also decide if visitors to both facilities should be required to wear masks according to the CDC guidelines.

“Our preference is for everyone to wear mask,” said Gregg Hudson, CEO, Dallas Zoo. “Interesting legal question if we have to make it compliant.”

The full city council will now decide that question next Wednesday.

The CDC recommends facial coverings be worn in areas where it is hard to socially distance, such as stores and pharmacies.

The Arboretum is a popular place for photographs and it's unclear if masks would be required while taking physically distant photographs.

