The Dallas Zoo welcomed its newest resident – a baby giraffe.

The baby boy was born on April 1 to parents Katie and Tebogo.

The zoo said he weighs about 138 pounds and already stands at 5 1/5 feet tall.

Zoo guests won’t see him out in the Giants of the Savanna exhibit just yet though.

For now, he’s spending time with his mom behind the scenes.

His name has not yet been announced.