Dallas Zoo announces new baby elephant's name

The Dallas Zoo announced the name of its new baby African elephant.

The new elephant calf is named Okubili, which means "two" or "duplicate" in Zulu.

The 290-pound African elephant was born on Feb. 26 at 2:27 a.m.

Okubili is his mother Mlilo's second baby.

(Source: Dallas Zoo)

Okubili and Mlilo are still bonding behind the scenes and have not appeared in front of the public.

The Dallas Zoo says they will be sure to share when you are able to come see him.

Featured article

The Fort Worth Zoo recently added a baby elephant of its own.

The named the Asian elephant Travis after William B. Travis, the commander of the Texans who died at the Alamo.