Residents worry progressing zoning proposal threatens Dallas neighborhood

As the City of Dallas looks to make room for more housing, homeowners are, once again, finding themselves at odds with city planning staff.

Homeowners in northwest Dallas are concerned about one development in particular that would bring three-story homes with little open space in between.

What we know:

Homeowners are concerned that the proposal would allow for about ten homes in the space where there would traditionally only be one home with a front and back yard.

One Dallas resident said the city was never meant for 50 homes to be "crammed" into "spaces the size of tennis courts."

Homeowners in the northwest Dallas neighborhood in question say they never expected towering three-story homes two feet from the street to be built next to their homes.

Another residential concern is about privacy, worrying that with homes only 14 feet from neighboring fence lines, people could easily see into private spaces.

The developing land is where a church used to sit before it was destroyed in an October 2019 tornado.

‘Allow us to keep our quiet neighborhood’

What they're saying:

"Would you pay $1 million to live in a three-story; 1,500 square-foot lot; one foot between each; no driveway, parking for only, realistically, one SUV; 18 guest spots for 50 homes? Nobody wants that," one resident said.

Residents say the proposal will create traffic problems on their narrow street.

Virginia Worley has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years.

"Allow us to keep our quiet neighborhood like we have had with churches, and schools, and parks," Worley said.

The developer says they've scaled back plans, and the three-story homes would now be further from homes on Wimberley Court.

"Avoiding the classic issue of building something that towers over something next door," the developer said.

But homeowners say that classic issue is still there.

"It's a noble cause to increase density, and we're totally fine with that. But you can't use that as an excuse to cram in as many houses as possible on a piece of property. And that is exactly what this developer is trying to do without listening to the voices of us. He met one time with our group, and it was basically to threaten us with an apartment complex," said resident John Wimberly.

The applicant, former Dallas City Council member Philip Kingston, argued the development is appropriate for the area.

"This is a great buffer development between intense commercial use and quiet single-family neighborhoods. And if you want to look at a height problem, you should just look east to the Northway Church, which is taller than anything in the area," Kingston said.

What's next:

In the end, the city planning commission approved the proposal, but it must still go before the Dallas City Council.

That is expected to happen in about six weeks.