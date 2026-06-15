Dallas Youth baseball tournament interrupted by gunfire at Mavs Ballpark

The Brief Shots were fired Saturday evening during a children's baseball tournament at Mavs Ball Park near Uptown Dallas, forcing 11-year-old players and parents to scramble for cover. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but shaken parents say they feel the ballpark is unsafe and have no plans to return. No arrests have been made, and Dallas police are still investigating who fired the shots and what they were aiming at.



No one was arrested and for the parents of these kids, it was the last thing they expected to hear near a baseball field.

Police investigate shots fired at Mavs Ballpark

What we know:

On the border of Downtown Dallas and Uptown Dallas on Saturday evening, a baseball tournament was happening at Mavs Ball Park behind the American Airlines Center off Harry Hines Blvd near Victory Park.

Dallas police department says someone was seen firing a gun at the location.

No injuries were reported. No arrests were made. Authorities are still trying to gather who or what the shooter was aiming for.

Little league players scramble for cover

Model Released: Baseball bat and ball on base plate (Photo by Markus Boesch/Getty Images)

Local perspective:

Multiple angles of video were being recorded by Tony Estrada, who gathered footage for his son’s team.

"I can always go back and watch what I missed," said Estrada. "When we heard the umpire just yell, ‘Get down, get down, everybody get down!’ We tried to put it all together and immediately find our children and immediately take cover."

Instead of capturing highlights, however, Estrada’s cameras recorded 11-year-old boys running for safety.

"You never want to go through this on a ballfield. I mean, we’re playing baseball," said Estrada. "We were all grabbing children. It didn’t matter whose child it was. At that moment, you’re just trying to keep everyone safe."

Bailey Hall's son, Atlas Bergan, was playing first base.

"And I started sprinting to the dugout. I got in, and I just rolled under the bench, and then we stayed there for like 15 good minutes before clearing out," said Bergan.

Shaken parents call Dallas Ballpark unsafe

Dig deeper:

The ballpark looks great, but for these parents, they have no plans to return.

"I mean after going through something like that…you don’t want to ever do that again with your family, your children. I mean, that ballpark is just unsafe in my opinion."

"You hear the gunshots on the video; you hear what we experienced. Do you want to experience that for your child?"

What you can do:

Anyone with info about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Dallas Police Department.