Dallas is the worst taco city in Texas, study says

A new ranking of the best taco cities in America has some sad news for people in Dallas.

The study put together by Real Estate Witch ranked the top 50 taco cities in the country.

Dallas ranked 20th overall, behind all other cities in Texas on the list.

Austin finished at number 1, San Antonio placed 4th and Houston came in at 10.

The study was based on stats from the U.S. Census, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Yelp, Numbeo, and Google Trends.

Some of the factors they looked at include the price of taco ingredients and the popularity of Google Searches for 23 taco-based terms.

Dallas was knocked for a lack of taco shops per square mile (.004) and the average Yelp rating for each taco shop (3.94).

Dallas did rank 4th overall for the top cities for Birria Tacos and Breakfast Tacos.

Some of the cities that ranked ahead of Dallas include Denver (9), Salt Lake City (11), Oklahoma City (12), Sacramento (13) and Milwaukee (14)!

Cleveland finished at the bottom of the list.

Best Taco Cities in America: 2023