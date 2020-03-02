Dallas woman nearly dies after pole crashes through windshield on Interstate 30

A Dallas woman nearly died when a pole impaled the windshield of her car on Interstate 30.

Jaravia Adams was driving back to Dallas from a Super Bowl party last month when, out of nowhere, a pole flew through the air and barely missed hitting and killing her.

“It definitely reminded me of Final Destination,” Adams said.

She didn’t have time to react or see where the pole came from before it was already in her car.

“The pole just flies through the window, and thank God when it came in, it curved to the right because if not it would’ve went directly through me and I literally was in shock for like five minutes like a pole just flew through my car, how did this happen,” Adams said.

While trying to compose herself, she called relatives for help and started recording the damage.

Adams drove several miles to the next exit with the pole in her car.

Advertisement

“I was really just trying to get myself back together because there was glass all over me and in my mouth, so I’m just trying to get myself back focused where I can get myself to drive and make it to a safe destination,” Adams said.

Adams says she paid out of pocket for repairs and was told by her insurance company to try to file a claim with the city. It happened along the Arlington/Grand Prairie border, so she’s not sure which has jurisdiction and she is not pursuing a claim right now.

“I know they said it would be hard to try to have the city be held accountable for it because for one, I don’t have any proof it came from their structure, and to try to find the company that actually dropped the load, that would be hard as well,” Adams said.

For now, she’s just chalking it up to a freak accident and a renewed sense of purpose.

“I have a reason to be here, so I’m going to make it worth it,” Adams said.