LIVE: Dallas-Fort Worth tower cameras

The Brief Winter weather has moved into North Texas. FOX 4 has tower cameras positioned across the region showing the conditions. Download the FOX LOCAL app for the latest updates.



Ice, snow and sleet are falling across North Texas. FOX 4 has cameras around the area showing the current conditions.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For winter storm coverage—Download Now.

Dallas-Fort Worth tower cameras

If you would like to focus on a certain area, you can look at the cameras below.

If you are having difficulty seeing the tower cameras click here.

Dallas-Fort Worth Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for North and Central Texas, effective from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday. Additionally, an Extreme Cold Warning will be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

An Ice Storm Warning is now in effect through Sunday at noon for parts of North Texas, including Anderson, Freestone, Henderson, and Van Zandt counties.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Monday afternoon, which means travel could remain hazardous through Monday evening. According to the NWS, a full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the wintry weather ends Sunday. Localized power outages are possible due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.

If you lose power, you can still stream FOX LOCAL on our mobile app: DOWNLOAD HERE

Send us your photos!

We want to see your photos during this week's arctic blast. You could see them on FOX 4 or FOX LOCAL.