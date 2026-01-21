City of Dallas prepares for extremely dangerous winter storm

The Brief Dallas leaders are preparing for the winter storm that will hit North Texas over the weekend. Road crews have already started treating the major roadways in the DFW area, paying closer attention to the bridges and overpasses. North Texas could be below freezing for about 100 straight hours.



While most of North Texas is still in the calm before the storm, Dallas leaders are busy preparing for what’s expected to be an extremely dangerous winter storm.

Dallas Weather Response

The city of Dallas will gave an update on Wednesday on plans for the inclement weather forecast. You can watch that update in the video player above.

Treating Roads

Earlier in the day, road crews with the Texas Department of Transportation and the North Texas Tollway Authority started pre-treating roads with brine.

The saltwater solution helps prevent ice from sticking to the roads once the colder air moves in.

A major focus will be on bridges and overpasses, but the ice threat extends well beyond raised surfaces.

Dallas is also evaluating vehicles, prepping equipment, and loading trucks with a sand and salt mixture.

"Transportation and Public Works has crews that are being prepositioned with resources in order to scout bridges, overpasses and prepare their ice force teams, which consist of 50 standing vehicles to take care of any slick spots or hazardous city of Dallas roadway conditions," said Dallas Director of Emergency Management Kevin Oden.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has now extended its Winter Storm Watch for North and Central Texas through Sunday morning.

An Extreme Cold Watch will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

The FOX 4 Weather team warns that North Texas could be below freezing through Tuesday afternoon, meaning the region could face nearly 100 hours of sub-freezing temperatures.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is expected to see a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow that could accumulate on roads and possibly cause power outages.

