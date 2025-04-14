Dallas Wings select Paige Bueckers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft

article

Paige Bueckers at The WNBA Draft 2025 held at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

The Dallas Wings have selected Paige Bueckers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The 2025 WNBA Draft selection of Paige Bueckers is arguably the most anticipated in Wings history as they held the No. 1 overall pick in a draft class with franchise-changing potential.

The Wings had two first-round picks and five total selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

In addition to the No. 1 pick, Dallas also has selected NC State's Aziaha James 12th overall and Madison Scott 14th overall.

Dallas still holds picks Nos. 27 and 31.

About Paige Bueckers

Nicknamed "Paige Buckets", Bueckers attended Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota and was ranked as the number one recruit in her class by ESPN, receiving national high school player of the year honors.

Bueckers entered her senior season as an AP preseason All-American and the Big East Preseason Player of the Year.

Bueckers was a unanimous first-team All-American for the third time in her career, received the Wade Trophy as the top NCAA Division I player, and won her second Nancy Lieberman Award as the top Division I point guard.

Bueckers' 19.9 points per game is the largest in UConn history, and she also had the third-most points in women's March Madness history throughout her career.

Recent No. 1 picks

Recent No. 1 picks have made a profound impact on their respective teams and the WNBA, including:

Caitlin Clark (2025, Indiana Fever),

Aliyah Boston (2024, Indiana Fever),

Sabrina Ionescu (2020, New York Liberty),

A’ja Wilson (2018, Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart (2016, Seattle Storm/New York Liberty)

The Wings hosted a WNBA Draft party at College Park Center for the highly anticipated number one selection. They invited fans to be part of history as the Wings made the No. 1 overall pick for just the second time in franchise history.

In addition to watching the draft together as a fanbase, attendees heard from Dallas Wings Front Office Staff members throughout the night and met the new Flight Crew, the Wings’ high-flying, hip-hop-driven dance and hype crew.

The team mascot, Lightning, was also in attendance as fans came to watch the selection and play family-friendly games.

Fans can claim their free tickets by visiting www.dallaswings.com.