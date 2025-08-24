Dallas Wings' JJ Quinerly out for season with ACL sprain

article

The Brief Dallas Wings rookie JJ Quinerly will miss the rest of the 2025 WNBA season. The guard suffered an ACL sprain in her left knee during a game on August 20. Quinerly's injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Wings, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.



Dallas Wings rookie guard JJ Quinerly will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sprain in her left knee. The injury occurred during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 20.

Quinerly is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2026 season.

Injury-riddled season

Big picture view:

Quinerly's injury is another blow to a Wings team that has been hit hard by injuries this season. The team has already lost center Li Yueru to an ACL sprain and has been playing without star guard Arike Ogunbowale, who is out indefinitely with knee tendinitis. The constant attrition has made it difficult for Dallas to find any rhythm, as they have already been eliminated from WNBA playoff contention.

Featured article

Quinerly's rookie season

The backstory:

Quinerly, who was selected 27th overall in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft out of West Virginia, had been a bright spot for the Wings. The 5'8" guard averaged 6.5 points per game, nearly 2.0 rebounds per game, along with 2.3 assists per game while providing energy and tenacity off the bench. Her ability to score and defend made her a valuable contributor to a roster that has struggled to find consistency.