'They picked the wrong artist': Wyland takes legal action over erased Dallas 'Whaling Wall' mural

The Brief Renowned artist Robert Wyland is issuing a cease-and-desist letter to FIFA, the city of Dallas, and local organizers after his iconic downtown whale mural, Ocean Life , was painted over for a World Cup display. Wyland claims the removal violates the federal Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990 (VARA), which protects public art from destruction or alteration without explicit written consent from the artist. While city officials claim Wyland was contacted before work began on the "Whaling Wall," the artist vehemently denies the claim, calling assertions that he gave permission "a lie with a capital L."



A Dallas artist is taking legal action after his iconic whale mural in downtown Dallas was painted over to make room for a World Cup display.

Whale mural painted over for FIFA World Cup art in Downtown Dallas

What's New:

Work began last week to cover the Whaling Wall mural. In response, artist Robert Wyland is issuing a cease-and-desist letter naming FIFA, the North Texas World Cup Organizing Committee and the city of Dallas.

The letter cites the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990 (VARA), a federal law that requires a written waiver from an artist before a piece of public art can be altered or destroyed.

The backstory:

Wyland spoke with FOX 4 on Friday about the decision to paint over his mural, titled Ocean Life. He denied claims that officials got his permission, calling the assertion "a lie with a capital L."

Since FOX 4 broke the story that Wyland’s 82nd Whaling Wall was being permanently replaced by a FIFA World Cup mural, public reaction has ranged from anger and sadness to confusion. Many current Dallas residents were not around when the conservationist painted the piece and were unaware of its history.

Why put whales in Dallas?

Wyland at Ocean Life in 1999

Wyland said his murals, particularly those in landlocked cities, are intended to raise awareness about how metropolitan areas affect downstream ecosystems. In a phone call with FOX Local, he said he intended for the artwork to spark conversation and prompt questions.

What they're saying:

"At first, it just looks like a beautiful painting of whales," Wyland said. "It’s more than that. It is really deep."

Can Dallas remove art?

Despite public misconception, cities are typically restricted from destroying public art under VARA. Although Wyland gifted Ocean Life to Dallas, the mural remains his intellectual property. Consequently, he potentially has legal standing to sue the responsible parties for destroying the work.

What they're saying:

"If they can get away with it, then all the public art in Dallas and all the public art in America is at risk," Wyland said.

"They picked the wrong artist," he continued. "I can tell you that. I am going to go after them and go after them hard. I am going to ask the community of Dallas to stay with me. We are going to protect the other art in Dallas."

Possible settlement

While he intends to seek justice, Wyland said he will not keep any financial compensation from a potential settlement. Instead, any funds recovered will be donated directly to local communities, conservation efforts, and school art programs. Wyland estimates Ocean Life was worth at least $15 million, though potential damages under VARA remain uncertain.

Didn't he have a contract?

Rumors have circulated suggesting Wyland signed an agreement with the city or the building owner ensuring a large payout if the mural was ever destroyed. Wyland denied those claims during his Friday interview, reiterating that the artwork's primary protection stems from federal VARA legislation.

Did they ask permission?

FOX 4 reached out to the city of Dallas, FIFA, and Slate Asset Management, the owner of the building. City officials claimed Wyland was contacted, while Slate Asset Management deferred comment to Downtown Dallas Inc.

FIFA issued the following statement:

What they're saying:

"We look forward to unveiling a new piece that captures the current historical moment and reflects the energy, unity, and global spirit surrounding the World Cup 2026 this summer."

The other side:

Wyland remains adamant that neither he nor the Wyland Foundation granted permission to paint over the mural.

"That's a lie with a capital L," Wyland said.

New Wyland piece in Dallas

What's Next:

Despite the controversy, Wyland said he still loves Dallas and hopes to create another public art piece in the city in the future.

The artist revealed he is currently working on a new 100-series project consisting of larger-than-life sculptures of animals listed on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. While Wyland did not specify which animals might eventually come to Dallas, he noted the selections would be tailored to the geographical location.