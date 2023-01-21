Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Weather: Wintry mix possible on Tuesday

It will be a cool weekend, with highs in the 50s, before a wintry mix becomes possible on Tuesday.

DALLAS - There is a chance North Texas could see a wintry mix on Tuesday.

While it's expected to be dry the rest of the weekend and on Monday, a major storm system could bring a rain/snow mix on Tuesday.

After starting as a cold rain, there could be a change to a wintry mix in northern and western areas of the Metroplex Tuesday evening.

Surface temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, so there will likely only be limiting accumulations.

There could be small accumulations on grassy surfaces, but it's not expected to accumulate much on roads.

