Dallas weather: What is a Winter Storm Watch?

article

The Brief A Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect for North Texas, indicating a 50% or higher chance of significant winter weather beginning Friday afternoon. Unlike a warning, which means the storm is imminent or happening, a watch serves as a "heads up" for residents to finalize preparations and gather essential supplies while conditions are still mild. An arctic front will move through the Dallas-Fort Worth area midday Friday, transitioning cold rain into a treacherous mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow by Friday evening.



As an arctic front moves toward North Texas, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the region. Many viewers have reached out to ask exactly what that means and how it differs from a warning.

What is a Winter Storm Watch?

A Winter Storm Watch is an early heads-up issued by the NWS when conditions are favorable for a significant winter weather event. It is generally issued 24 to 72 hours before a storm is expected to begin.

Think of a watch like the "ingredients" for a storm. Meteorologists see the cold air, moisture, and wind all moving into place, but the exact timing and location are not yet certain. A watch indicates there is at least a 50% chance of hazardous weather that could threaten life or property.

What is a Winter Storm Warning?

A Winter Storm Warning is more urgent. It means dangerous winter weather is either imminent or already occurring. In North Texas, a warning is typically issued when forecasters expect at least 4 inches of snow within 12 hours or a half-inch of sleet accumulation. A warning can also be issued for a life-threatening combination of heavy snow, freezing rain, or sleet. When a warning is issued, it is time to take immediate action, stay off the roads, and ensure you are in a safe location.

What is the difference between a Winter Storm Watch and Warning?

The simplest way to remember the difference is by the action you need to take. A watch means it is time to prepare by checking emergency kits, filling gas tanks, and protecting pipes. A warning means it is time to act because the storm is here or arriving shortly, and you should avoid all unnecessary travel.

Featured article

Dallas Winter Storm Watch

The current Winter Storm Watch for North and Central Texas begins Friday afternoon and continues through late Saturday night. Beyond the precipitation, forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Tuesday afternoon. This would result in nearly 100 consecutive hours of sub-freezing temperatures, increasing the risk of burst pipes and dangerous conditions for pets.

The National Weather Service recommends completing all preparations before the front arrives Friday.

Stock at least three days of non-perishable food, water, and medications.

Bring pets indoors and ensure they have a warm space and extra water.

Gather flashlights, batteries, and blankets in case of power outages.

Fill your vehicle’s gas tank and check your emergency car kit.

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.