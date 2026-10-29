18-year-old killed in Garland shooting; shooter currently uncharged

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The Brief 18-year-old Brandon Eris Robinson Jr. was found shot dead Monday night. Police say the man who shot him remained at the scene and is not currently facing charges. Detectives identified a third man involved who fled the area.



Garland police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead Monday night.

What we know:

Garland Police responded near the 100 block of South Barnes Drive just before 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man who told them he was in an altercation with two other males when someone fired gunshots.

Officers searched the surrounding area and located an unresponsive male lying on the ground.

Garland Fire Department personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Officials identified him as 18-year-old Brandon Eris Robinson Jr.

Detectives determined the man officers initially found fired the gun that struck Robinson.

After the shooting, a third man fled the area.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the shooter or the third man, and it remains unclear what led up to the altercation.

What's next:

Detectives identified the third man and are working to get his account of what happened.

Investigators believe the men knew each other and do not consider this a random incident.

Authorities have not filed charges against the man initially located by officers.