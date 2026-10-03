Dallas weather: Weekend rain timelines, heavy rainfall totals

The Brief North Texas will see another round of rain Saturday continuing through midday before tapering off in the early afternoon. Heaviest rainfall is expected south and east of DFW, adding to recent storm totals that have reached 1 to 6 inches in some areas. Overcast skies will keep daytime temperatures in the mid-70s before rain coverage drops to 20 percent Saturday night.



Another round of rain is expected across North Texas on Saturday, with showers continuing through midday and into the early afternoon before gradually tapering off.

What we know:

Areas south and east of Dallas-Fort Worth could see pockets of heavier rain, including parts of Navarro, Hopkins, Rains, Hunt and Van Zandt counties.

Some locations across North Texas have received 1 to 4 inches of rain in recent days, with isolated areas near the Red River and south and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area reporting more than six inches.

Rainfall has helped push October, typically the second-wettest month of the year, toward a better-than-average start.

Clouds are expected to remain in place on Saturday, keeping temperatures near 70 degrees in the morning and in the mid-70s during the afternoon. Rain coverage should decrease to about 20% by Saturday night.

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