River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Anderson County
9
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 12:29 AM CDT until MON 1:15 AM CDT, Navarro County, Ellis County, Hill County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 12:22 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Hill County, Ellis County, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:58 AM CDT until MON 3:48 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:36 AM CDT until MON 3:07 PM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 11:19 PM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDT, Tarrant County, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 10:34 PM CDT until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Denton County, Collin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Red River County, Hood County, Navarro County, Henderson County, Van Zandt County, Freestone County, Johnson County, Tarrant County, Anderson County, Kaufman County, Ellis County, Somervell County, Hill County, Comanche County, Erath County, Dallas County, Bosque County, Hamilton County

Dallas weather: Thousands without power across North Texas

By
Published  June 8, 2025 10:19pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

The Brief

    • Strong winds are knocking out power for thousands on Sunday night.
    • Oncor says crews will work to restore power as soon as it is possible.
    • Storms are expected to move through the Metroplex overnight.

Strong winds are knocked out power for thousands in North Texas on Sunday night.

As of 12:45 a.m., Oncor reports 87,000 customers are without power.

Oncor on storms

Oncor says it has activated its team, contractors and vegetation management crews.

Power restoration efforts will begin as soon as conditions safely allow.

The company asks for customers to report any outages by texting OUT to 66267, using the My Oncor app, on their website or by calling 888-313-4747.

Live Radar

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 4 weather team and Oncor.

