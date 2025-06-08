Dallas weather: Thousands without power across North Texas

The Brief Strong winds are knocking out power for thousands on Sunday night. Oncor says crews will work to restore power as soon as it is possible. Storms are expected to move through the Metroplex overnight.



Strong winds are knocked out power for thousands in North Texas on Sunday night.

As of 12:45 a.m., Oncor reports 87,000 customers are without power.

Oncor on storms

Oncor says it has activated its team, contractors and vegetation management crews.

Power restoration efforts will begin as soon as conditions safely allow.

The company asks for customers to report any outages by texting OUT to 66267, using the My Oncor app, on their website or by calling 888-313-4747.

