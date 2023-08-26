Dallas Weather: Temperature reaches 110 degrees for 2nd day in a row

Dallas hit 110 degrees Saturday, marking the second day in a row the temperature has climbed that high.

That smashed the daily record of 106 that was set back in 2011.

The past two days have been the hottest day of the year and hottest recorded temperature at the airport since August 2, 2011.

Saturday marked only the third time we've hit 110 since 2000, and only the third time there have consecutive days of at least 110. The National Weather Service said the others were August 10-11, 1936 and June 26-28, 1980.

Right now, 2023 is the third-hottest meteorological summer (June 1-August 31) when it comes to the average temperature.

Our average temp this year sits at 88.7 degrees.

2011 tops the list with temperatures at 90.3 degrees.

We have also seen 23 days at or above 105 degrees this year, the second-highest all-time.

Only the infamous summer of 1980 had more with 28 days.