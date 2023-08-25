Temperatures climbed to a high that we haven't seen in over a decade on Friday.

The high temperature on Friday hit 110 degrees at DFW Airport.

That's the hottest day of the year and hottest recorded temperature at the airport since August 2, 2011.

It is only the second time we've hit 110 since 2000!

So far we have broken nine record-highs this August.

The previous record for August 25 was 106 degrees which was set in 1952.

We have a shot at setting a record for a third-consecutive day on Saturday.

The record for August 26 is 106 degrees which was set in 2011.

Our forecasted high for Saturday is 106 degrees.

Right now, 2023 is the third-hottest meteorological summer (June 1-August 31) when it comes to the average temperature.

Our average temp this year sits at 88.7 degrees.

2011 tops the list with temperatures at 90.3 degrees.

We have also seen 22 days at or above 105 degrees this year, the second-highest all-time.

Only the infamous summer of 1980 had more with 28 days.

There is good news though!

We will finally start to see a bit of relief early next week.

Highs drop into the 90s for most of next week before popping back up into the triple-digits.