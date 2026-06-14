Dallas Weather: Storms threaten Sunday World Cup watch parties; What fans need to know

The Brief Scattered storms and high humidity are expected to impact North Texas and World Cup watch parties this Sunday. While morning conditions remain calm, heavy rain and a heat index reaching the mid-90s will move into Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington by the afternoon. Fans heading outdoors should prepare for widely scattered coverage and check local stadium poncho policies before leaving.



Are you heading to the big match in Arlington or attending World Cup watch parties across the Metroplex? Scattered storms are expected to hit the area Sunday, so local residents and visitors should remain weather aware.

Sunday Forecast: Heavy Rain and Scattered Thunderstorms

Rain chances return Sunday as scattered storms pass through the morning and afternoon. More widespread rain is expected Sunday night and into Monday.

The system brings the potential for strong winds, occasional lightning and localized heavy rain. Showers will move in Sunday morning and intensify into the night. Localized areas could see 2 to 3 inches of rain, with the heaviest totals falling south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening.

Be mindful of the timing, as these storms may affect outdoor plans.

Dallas Stadium Weather: Muggy Conditions Before Kickoff

While early morning conditions showed only cloud cover overhead with minimal rain and wind, conditions are expected to change closer to kickoff.

The air is already warm and muggy across the Metroplex. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 70s, but high humidity and dew points in the 70s are creating a heat index that feels like the low 80s.

Thunderstorm activity is expected in Tarrant and Dallas counties. Forecasters are closely watching Arlington, as well as outdoor venues like Fair Park in Dallas for the FIFA Fan Fest.

As a reminder for fans heading out, umbrellas are not allowed inside the venues, making a rain poncho a necessity.

A cold front moving into the region will keep storm activity active on the radar. Expect widely scattered rain and storms across North Texas from start to finish on Sunday, lasting through Monday.

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LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Storm Timeline

Rain will remain on the radar for most of the day. The majority of the morning storm activity is localized across northern counties, but the system will push south through the afternoon.

North Texas will see scattered coverage until Sunday evening. At that point, a redeveloping push will cause the weather boundary to stall, leading to higher rain coverage south and east of Dallas on Monday.

There is a 50% chance of rain and storms through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with a forecast high of 89 degrees. Because of the high summer humidity, the heat index will make conditions feel like the mid-90s by 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Pack rain gear and drink plenty of water before stepping out the door this afternoon.

7-Day Forecast: Summer Heat Returns

Scattered showers will shift south Monday afternoon. Hot weather and classic Texas summer conditions are expected to return by midweek.