Dallas weather: Summer heat arrives early with 100+ heat index

North Texas is experiencing its last full day of spring Thursday, with temperatures already feeling like the 100s. In classic Texas fashion— get ready for an early start to summer's heat.

Thursday Forecast

Dallas-Fort Worth will remain hot Thursday with high humidity. Winds will be relatively light. Highs are expected to reach the 90s but will feel like 100 to 101 degrees due to the heat index.

Without significant storms Wednesday night, there are unlikely to be new disturbances leading to widespread storms today. However, hot and humid conditions will continue Thursday. There is a low, 10% chance of isolated showers during the evening hours.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures are expected to increase slightly Friday as summer officially begins. The first few days of summer will be hot, but consistent winds should prevent the region from experiencing the nation's highest temperatures. Nighttime lows will be in the 70s, while daytime highs will remain in the low to mid-90s.

The heat index is forecast to be near 100 degrees each day, with dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday may see possible small showers in eastern and southeastern areas during the afternoon. The forecast indicates a period of more stable, less severe weather.