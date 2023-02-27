Dallas Weather: Strong wind topples trees in North Texas

The strong winds Sunday night caused some damage in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

FOX 4 viewer Juan de la Cruz shared a picture of a tree that was blown over in Irving around 10 p.m.

Winds at the time were gusting over 40 miles per hour at nearby Dallas Love Field.

They came with a front that brought rain and storms to parts of the area.

The winds died down as soon as the front moved through.

Tornadoes damage homes in Oklahoma

But that storm system brought much more severe weather to the north.

Several tornadoes were reported in and around Oklahoma City. One touched down in the suburb of Norman, ripping off roofs and knocking over trees and power lines.

Strong winds also scattered debris across neighborhoods and the storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will be above average for this time of year most of the week.

Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday.

Then another storm system is expected to move into North Texas, which will drop temperatures and bring the potential for some severe weather.

