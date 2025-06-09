Dallas Weather: Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding

The Brief Very strong storms toppled trees and caused some roof damage in parts of North Texas overnight. Parts of Dallas County are still dealing with some lingering flooding issues. Tens of thousands of Oncor customers are also without power this morning.



Severe storms in North Texas on Sunday night brought damaging winds and heavy rains.

The storms caused significant damage in areas like Fannin County and flooding issues in Dallas County.

They also led to thousands of power outages across the region.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tree damage south of Weatherford. (Courtesy: Russell Lawrence)

Fannin County Storm Damage

Some areas across North Texas saw 60-80 mph winds.

In Bonham, which is about 70 miles northeast of Dallas in Fannin County, high winds ripped part of the roof off the Braum’s restaurant on State Highway 121.

Debris and insulation from the building was scattered throughout the parking lot on Monday morning.

"This is the second time this restaurant has been devastated by a weather event, so it's not uncommon for this area. Fannin County seems to be a hot spot for storms," said Andrew Gleech, a Trenton resident. "We are pretty resilient around here. We make it through."

Braum's workers are now cleaning up the mess and hope to reopen for business later in the day.

The city of Bonham released a statement saying it activated the outdoor warning system to warn residents about the high winds.

There are reports of significant storm damage to trees, homes, and businesses throughout the city. City crews are working to clean up the mess.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Dallas County Flooding

High water caused chaos in the northbound lanes of Lemmon Avenue near Dallas Love Field Airport around midnight.

Some drivers decided to drive through the high water. Others turned around and began going in the wrong direction. Several wrecks were reported.

Flooding also caused issues in the Turtle Creek area of Dallas.

Several lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 75 were shut down at Knox Henderson Boulevard because of high water that caused several crashes.

Power Outages

There are tens of thousands of Oncor customers without power because of the storms.

As of 7:30 a.m., Oncor reports 38,000 customers are without power.

That includes about 10,000 customers in Dallas County, 9,000 customers in Tarrant County, 5,000 customers in Grayson County, and 6,000 in Fannin County.

Flight Delays

DFW Airport currently leads the nation in flight delays and cancellations.

So far, about 60 flights to and from the big airport have been canceled, and 65 have been delayed.

On Sunday, storms caused nearly 700 delays and more than 200 cancellations.

The airlines said they are working with travelers to get them rebooked.

There were no significant delays at Dallas Love Field on Monday morning.