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Dallas weather: Spring warmup brings heat, isolated severe storm risks this weekend

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Published  April 23, 2026 7:01am CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A major spring warmup is arriving in North Texas this week, bringing highs in the low 90s alongside isolated chances for severe weather.
    • While much of the Metroplex will remain dry, the National Weather Service warns that storms developing Thursday through Saturday could produce large hail and damaging winds.
    • The active weather pattern is expected to persist into next week, maintaining unseasonably warm temperatures and a 20% chance of rain through Sunday.

DALLAS - North Texas is bracing for a significant spring warmup this week as temperatures climb into the 90s alongside a multi-day window for isolated severe weather.

Thursday Forecast

Dallas weather: Apr. 23 morning forecast

Dallas weather: Apr. 23 morning forecast

It will be warm and windy today with temperatures near 80. Meteorologist Ali Turiano has your forecast.

Conditions will be warm and windy today with afternoon highs reaching 80. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon, primarily northwest of the Metroplex. Any storms that develop in these areas could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Weekend Forecast: Rainy and Warm

Low storm chances return Friday, mainly to the east and northeast, with better coverage expected Saturday. While Saturday’s storm chances sit at 20% or less, any activity that develops could turn severe during the late evening hours. 

Despite the rain chances, the National Weather Service predicts unseasonably warm highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Sunday.

7-Day Forecast

The active pattern is expected to persist through much of next week. Temperatures will remain high, with early-week peaks consistently hitting the low 90s.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and FOX 4 Forecasters.

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