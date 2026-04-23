Dallas weather: Spring warmup brings heat, isolated severe storm risks this weekend

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The Brief A major spring warmup is arriving in North Texas this week, bringing highs in the low 90s alongside isolated chances for severe weather. While much of the Metroplex will remain dry, the National Weather Service warns that storms developing Thursday through Saturday could produce large hail and damaging winds. The active weather pattern is expected to persist into next week, maintaining unseasonably warm temperatures and a 20% chance of rain through Sunday.



North Texas is bracing for a significant spring warmup this week as temperatures climb into the 90s alongside a multi-day window for isolated severe weather.

Thursday Forecast

Conditions will be warm and windy today with afternoon highs reaching 80. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon, primarily northwest of the Metroplex. Any storms that develop in these areas could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Weekend Forecast: Rainy and Warm

Low storm chances return Friday, mainly to the east and northeast, with better coverage expected Saturday. While Saturday’s storm chances sit at 20% or less, any activity that develops could turn severe during the late evening hours.

Despite the rain chances, the National Weather Service predicts unseasonably warm highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Sunday.

7-Day Forecast

The active pattern is expected to persist through much of next week. Temperatures will remain high, with early-week peaks consistently hitting the low 90s.