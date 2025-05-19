Dallas weather: Severe weather risks for Monday

The Brief Scattered showers and potentially severe storms are possible today, especially north of the Metroplex, with risks of hail, wind, and even a tornado this afternoon and evening. Outside of storms, expect a mostly cloudy, windy, and very humid day with temperatures reaching the 80s. Less than half the area is expected to see rain. Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday with sunshine and drier air, leading to pleasant temperatures in the mid-80s.



Day 4 of weather risks and very muggy air. This one is multi-faceted as we could see some scattered showers and storms develop this morning and increase toward noon-early afternoon. Due to stronger winds aloft, there's a chance those storms will become severe, especially north of the Metroplex. Hail, wind and even a tornado would be possible.

Outside the storm risk, expect another mainly cloudy day. The few breaks in the clouds would get temps well into the 80s with high humidity. Monday also has the addition of stronger surface winds as the parent storm in the Rockies heads out into the Plains. That will drag the dry line from West Texas into our western counties this afternoon.

Even though there's a cap in place, it's breakable due to the lift from the approaching parent storm. If we get storms, they could be supercells capable of all modes of severe weather (large hail, wind, and tornadoes). Timing would be 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Less than half of us will even receive a drop of rain today, so it's just a watch and see type of event. Just stay weather-aware.

As a cold front sweeps through tonight, we could still see a storm for SE areas. However, the trend will be toward drying as winds shift to the northwest.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place for Hill, Limestone, and Navarro County until 10:45am.

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday should be the PICK DAY of the week. With the sun returning and NW winds bringing in drier air, it should be nice. Temps look to be near May normal, in the mid 80s.

After a pleasant night, we will return to very warm air on Wednesday. Temps will be well into the 80s and even a few low 90s as winds return to the south. It doesn't look humid. Just very warm.

7-Day Forecast

The next chance for showers and storms will be Thursday as a cold front drops down from the north. With heating, some of the storms may have some small hail and gusty winds, but not widespread severe weather.

The front will stall and then lift back north on Friday. Partly sunny skies and very warm air will then move back in with humid SE winds.

That sets us up for Memorial Day weekend. As of now, it looks to be typical for late May. Very warm and humid. There's a low risk of storms on Saturday with a better chance Sunday/Sunday evening as a more organized disturbance approaches from the west. It's a little too early for details and timing, and the same goes for Memorial Day.