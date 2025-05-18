Dallas weather: Severe weather risk for Sunday, Monday

The Brief Late Sunday night storms could bring hail and high winds to North Texas. Make sure to stay weather-aware if you have plans for late Sunday and throughout Monday. A front will drop in Monday night with drier air.



North Texas is facing a threat of severe thunderstorms beginning later Sunday, with a potentially more significant severe weather risk expected on Monday.

Sunday Forecast

Sunday morning began with temperatures in the mid-70s, accompanied by low clouds and dew points also in the low 70s. These humid conditions are expected to persist throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb approximately 10 to 15 degrees during the day, reaching highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees, with continued cloud cover.

A dry line situated to the west of the region is anticipated to be the focal point for storm development later Sunday afternoon and into the early evening. Initial storms are expected to form west of the area after 5 or 6 p.m. These storms will then track quickly to the north and east.

These storms will likely affect areas north of Interstate 20 in North Texas through about 10 or 11 p.m. Sunday. There is a 40 percent chance of storm coverage across North Texas counties, which are under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather.

These will have the potential to produce all modes of severe weather, mainly hail and damaging winds. Initial storms could produce large hail, and winds may reach between 60 and 70 mph. A low tornado risk is also present with the initial storm development. Storms are expected to move across the Red River after 10 or 11 p.m.

Live North Texas Radar

Monday Forecast

There is a potential for a morning complex of storms on Monday, which could affect the chances for afternoon storm development.

Regardless, all modes of severe weather are considered possible on Monday, with a slightly higher severe weather risk anticipated compared to Sunday and Saturday. These storms will develop later in the day and rapidly move to the north and east.

Residents are urged to "stay weather-aware" for the next two days, particularly late Sunday night and throughout Monday, and to ensure they have a way to receive weather warnings.

A cold front is expected to arrive on Monday night into Tuesday, ushering in drier air for the middle of the week.

7-Day Forecast