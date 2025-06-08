Dallas weather: Severe weather expected across North Texas

The Brief A significant severe weather outbreak is expected across North Texas Sunday night, with a Level 4 "moderate risk" issued. The main threat is widespread, damaging straight-line winds, with gusts potentially reaching 80 to 95 mph. Storms are forecast to hit the DFW Metroplex between 10 p.m. and midnight, also bringing risks of hail and isolated tornadoes.



North Texas is facing a significant severe weather event Sunday night, with the potential for widespread damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

Sunday Forecast

Big picture view:

The primary threat will be powerful, straight-line winds, with gusts potentially reaching 80 to 95 mph as a line of storms moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 out of 5 "moderate risk" for a large portion of North Texas, indicating the potential for a significant severe weather outbreak.

"This has the potential to be one of the greatest severe weather events that we've seen so far this spring, just with that high wind potential," Capps said. She noted that winds of that magnitude can cause damage equivalent to an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado.

Timeline:

The line of storms is expected to approach northwestern North Texas around 8 p.m. and move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex between 10 p.m. and midnight. It is forecast to exit the area to the east and southeast between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday.

"The initial storms that move in from the north and west will have that tornado threat, as well as a large hail threat, but wind continues to be the greatest concern," Capps said. An increasing flood threat is also a concern due to the potential for heavy rainfall.

Live Radar

Earlier Sunday, scattered showers and some thunderstorms were reported in the far eastern and northeastern parts of North Texas, with some storms crossing the Red River producing hail.

Daytime hours on Sunday are expected to be hot and humid before the storms arrive. High temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-90s, with a heat index making it feel like 100 to 104 degrees.

The active weather pattern is expected to continue through the week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday, bringing a continued threat of heavy rain and potential flooding.

7-Day Forecast

Residents are advised to stay weather-aware, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and secure outdoor objects that could become projectiles in high winds.