Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch ended early

The Brief A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties was lifted around 8 p.m. CT. Damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, isolated quarter-sized hail, and severe flooding are the main threats through this evening. The exact timing and location of sudden flash flooding remain unknown as multiple rounds of heavy rain move through.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in North Texas has ended.

The watch area had been expanded to include the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties. The watch was originally scheduled to end at 10 p.m. CT, but was ended early.

Severe weather threats remain in play in areas Northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Tuesday Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening, with the greatest coverage north of Highway 380 and along the Red River. Some storms may produce wind gusts up to 65 mph and isolated hail up to a quarter in size.

The primary concern remains flooding, especially across parts of Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties where several inches of rain fell earlier today. Additional heavy rainfall could lead to rapid flooding.

Storms are expected to gradually weaken later tonight, although a few showers may linger through 10 or 11 p.m.

Live: North Texas Radar

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware this evening and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, especially in areas prone to flooding.

Rain chances decrease overnight, with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, mainly near the Red River.

A hotter and drier weather pattern will develop later this week as high pressure builds across the region. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s by Thursday and approach 100 degrees by the end of the weekend and early next week.

7-Day Forecast