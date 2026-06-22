Dallas weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Monday’s match
DALLAS - A typical late June forecast is shaping up for North Texas this week, bringing heavy heat, high humidity and near-daily chances of rain and thunderstorms.
Anyone participating in outdoor activities ahead of Monday's soccer match should stay alert to changing weather conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
DFW Weather Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Texas until 11 a.m. Monday.
The watch includes Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Montague, Rains and Wise counties.
Potential hazards include damaging winds up to 75 mph, quarter-size hail and localized flooding. Most storms tracking through Dallas-Fort Worth are capable of producing wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph.
Fans planning to tailgate before the match should seek immediate shelter if a severe weather warning is issued for their area.
LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
Monday Afternoon Forecast: DFW Metroplex faces storms and 106-degree heat index
Thunderstorms are expected to move through the Metroplex throughout Monday afternoon. Following the storms, heat index values could reach 106 degrees in some parts of the area.
North Texas 7-Day Forecast: Weekly rain risks
Weather disturbances will pass through the region each night and morning through Thursday, with the highest rain chances expected north of I-20. Some storms could become strong to severe, bringing gusty winds. Heavy rain and localized flooding remain the primary concerns.
Morning lows will sit in the mid-to-upper 70s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Triple-digit heat will persist. A calmer weather pattern will return by the end of the week as high pressure builds over Texas.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and FOX 4 Meteorologists.