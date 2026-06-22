Dallas weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Monday’s match

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The Brief A watch is in effect until 11 a.m. Monday for several North Texas counties, bringing threats of 75 mph winds, quarter-size hail and localized flooding, according to NWS. Fans planning outdoor activities or tailgating ahead of Monday's match in Dallas-Fort Worth should monitor changing conditions and prepare to seek shelter if warnings are issued. Following Monday afternoon's storms and a heat index up to 106 degrees, an active weather pattern will maintain heavy rain and flood risks across the Metroplex through Thursday.



A typical late June forecast is shaping up for North Texas this week, bringing heavy heat, high humidity and near-daily chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Anyone participating in outdoor activities ahead of Monday's soccer match should stay alert to changing weather conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

DFW Weather Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Texas until 11 a.m. Monday.

The watch includes Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Montague, Rains and Wise counties.

Potential hazards include damaging winds up to 75 mph, quarter-size hail and localized flooding. Most storms tracking through Dallas-Fort Worth are capable of producing wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

Fans planning to tailgate before the match should seek immediate shelter if a severe weather warning is issued for their area.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Monday Afternoon Forecast: DFW Metroplex faces storms and 106-degree heat index

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Thunderstorms are expected to move through the Metroplex throughout Monday afternoon. Following the storms, heat index values could reach 106 degrees in some parts of the area.

North Texas 7-Day Forecast: Weekly rain risks

Weather disturbances will pass through the region each night and morning through Thursday, with the highest rain chances expected north of I-20. Some storms could become strong to severe, bringing gusty winds. Heavy rain and localized flooding remain the primary concerns.

Morning lows will sit in the mid-to-upper 70s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Triple-digit heat will persist. A calmer weather pattern will return by the end of the week as high pressure builds over Texas.