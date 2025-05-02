Dallas weather: Severe storms possible Friday in parts of DFW

article

The Brief Severe weather chances continue Friday morning for parts of North Texas. The weekend forecast is looking nice with temps in the 70s and dry air. Showers are expected to return next week with more possible severe weather chances.



There’s one more chance for severe storms this week before a calm and clear weekend settles into North Texas. The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful, with perfect weather for outdoor plans.

Friday Forecast

Friday’s risk for severe weather depends on where you live in North Texas — and the timing.

Scattered storms are expected Friday morning, mainly across northern parts of the region. A cold front will move in, sparking additional storms late in the morning through around noon near the Metroplex. Some storms could bring strong winds or hail.

Northeast winds will develop behind the front, and temperatures will begin to fall. Storms will push into eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and evening, though not everyone will see rain or severe weather.

Friday night will be much cooler, with lingering showers and clearing skies. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks like a classic May day — sunny skies, dry air, a light north breeze and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be nearly identical, with a cool morning followed by a mild afternoon. Expect light winds, sunshine and temperatures again in the 70s.

7-Day Forecast

Looking ahead, a strong storm system is developing Monday over the desert Southwest, and moisture will begin returning to North Texas. Clouds will increase through the day, with showers and storms possible by Monday night, especially in western areas.

Tuesday brings widespread rain and storms, with a chance for strong to severe weather. While confidence in exact threats is still developing, heavy rain appears more likely at this point.

Additional rain chances continue later in the week.