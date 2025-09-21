Dallas weather: Scattered storms, strong winds expected

The Brief Scattered storms and strong winds are expected in North Texas on Sunday afternoon and evening. Winds could gust up to 50 mph during late-day storms, with the highest chance for severe weather north and northwest of Dallas. A Level 1 marginal risk is in effect, meaning storms could produce gusty winds, quarter-sized hail, brief heavy rain, and frequent lightning.



North Texas residents hoping to spend their Sunday outdoors may need to keep an eye on the sky, as strong winds and a chance for scattered storms are expected to develop later in the day.

Early morning saw mostly sunny skies, but winds are forecast to ramp up to 20 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible during late-day storms. The entire region has been placed under a Level 1 marginal risk by the Storm Prediction Center, meaning a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds, quarter-sized hail, brief heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

The greatest chance for showers and storms is for areas north and northwest of Dallas, where they are expected to develop after 3 or 4 p.m. before shifting south and southeast. Showers and lingering clouds are expected to taper off before midnight.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s on Sunday before climbing back into the mid-90s by Monday afternoon. A more widespread chance for showers and storms is predicted for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night as a fall front is expected to move in. That front will bring more seasonable temperatures that could continue through the first part of next weekend.

