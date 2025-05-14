Dallas weather: Record heat and triple-digit temps hit North Texas

article

The Brief North Texas is expected to hit 100 degrees today—marking the first triple-digit temps of the year. A heat record could be broken around noon, with muggy air sticking around into the evening. Fire crews in Arlington are deploying mobile rehab units to stay safe in the extreme heat.



Who’s ready for some record-breaking heat? North Texas is expected to hit its first triple-digit temperatures of the year as dangerous heat builds across the Metroplex.

Wednesday Forecast: Record Heat

The 95° record high for this date is expected to fall by early afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach 100° in Dallas, marking the first triple-digit temps in DFW this year.

The day will start off muggy, but a dry line moving in around midday will make the air feel slightly less humid. By Wednesday night, temperatures will stay warm with lows in the low 70s. Humidity will increase again overnight, making the air feel thick and sticky.

Texas Firefighters Prepare for Extreme Heat

As temperatures climb, firefighting crews in Arlington are preparing for the worst with mobile rehab units. These are specially equipped vehicles that support firefighters during extended calls.

These units are stocked with cold towels, electrolytes and water to help first responders stay safe in the extreme heat.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday will feel more like early June than mid-May, with muggy air and highs in the 90s. The increased moisture means there’s a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, with more cloud cover than usual.

7-Day Forecast

The unseasonably hot and humid weather continues into Friday. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, with a low-end risk of hail and gusty winds. Most of the storms are expected to fizzle out by the evening.

The weekend will bring a mix of clouds and sun, with temperatures in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms are possible, and while the risk for tornadoes is low, some areas in North Texas could see hail and damaging winds. Most of the storm activity is expected to stay north of Texas.