Dallas Weather: Record heat possible this week

North Texans could see record heat this week, as temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90s on Monday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there could be record high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

The record temperature for Monday is 90, and we're expected to be in the 90s. The record for Tuesday is 85, and we're expected to be around that.

Those warm temperatures will be until Tuesday night, when there are rain chances, and then high temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances return on Thursday.