Dallas Weather: Cover your pipes before the ice and snow arrive

The Brief A winter storm is expected to bring ice and snow to North Texas on Friday evening. Temperatures will drop into the 20s on Friday night and are expected to remain below freezing through Sunday afternoon. Residents are urged to protect the "4 Ps": people, pets, pipes, and plants. Also, avoid driving if roads become icy during the storm.



With temperatures dropping below freezing this weekend, you will likely need to take steps to prevent your pipes from freezing.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures will plummet into the 20s on Friday night and remain below freezing through Sunday afternoon. Freezing rain, ice, sleet, and snow are all possible throughout the weekend.

Prevent pipes from freezing

What we know:

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), both plastic and copper pipes can burst in freezing temperatures, and even a one-eighth-inch crack in a pipe can spew as much as 250 gallons of water per day, causing flooding, significant structural damage, and the potential for mold.

AAA lists seven ways you can prevent pipes from freezing when temperatures plunge in the heart of winter.

What you can do:

Insulate your pipes - Before temperatures drop, it's a good idea to wrap your pipes in insulation to protect them from the cold air. Pipes most prone to freezing are those in an attic or crawl space and ones that run along outside walls. Many attics and crawl spaces are not heated, which means temperatures in there can be significantly lower than in your living space. Use caulk or insulation to seal air leaks around pipes - Any leaks around your pipes that allow cold air inside should be tightly sealed using caulk or insulation to keep the chill outside. AAA says you should also look for air leaks around electrical wiring and clothes dryer vents. Disconnect garden hoses, sprinklers - If there's a shutoff valve, any water flow to outside sources such as hoses, sprinklers or outdoor faucets should be turned off. Garden hoses and sprinklers should also be disconnected and brought indoors. Any water from pipes leading to outdoor faucets should be drained in advance of the freezing temperatures to reduce the chances that pipes inside the house will freeze. Allow water to drip from faucets - Consider setting your faucets to a slow drip if subfreezing temperatures are expected, especially any faucets near an outside wall. AAA says that even a slight trickle can prevent your pipes from freezing. Don't adjust the thermostat before bed - Many people lower the temperature on their thermostats before going to bed in order to save money on their heating bills. When there's the possibility of temperatures falling below freezing, you should maintain the same thermostat setting at night as you would during the day. Drops in temperature, which are more common overnight, could lead to frozen pipes in your home. Consumer Reports says your thermostat should never be set lower than 55 degrees. Open cabinet doors - When cabinet doors are closed, heat is unable to reach uninsulated pipes beneath sinks, exposing them to the colder temperatures. By opening the cabinets, you allow heat to reach those pipes and reduce their risk of freezing. Know where the water shutoff valve is located and how it works - In the event that your pipes do become frozen, AAA says you'll want to turn off the main water shutoff valve in the house. Doing this important step will reduce the damage caused by a burst pipe because there would not be water to feed the leak. You might be able to thaw a frozen pipe using a hairdryer. Begin by heating the section of pipe closest to the faucet, then work your way out toward the coldest part of the pipe. If a water pipe has already burst, make sure the water is turned off at the main shutoff valve, leave the water faucets turned on, then call a plumber for help.

Prepare for a winter storm

Big picture view:

The incoming arctic air mass will bring dangerous cold and a mix of winter precipitation. Most of North Texas will remain below freezing from Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Some areas may not thaw until Monday.

Your pipes are just one of the "4 Ps" to protect.

People: Check on neighbors and the elderly.

Pets: Bring animals indoors.

Pipes: Drip faucets and locate your water shut-off valve in case of emergencies.

Plants: Cover or move sensitive greenery.

Dallas Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service warns of hazardous travel, potential power outages and extreme cold this weekend. An incoming cold front will bring rain late in the work week before an Arctic air mass heads into the area.

Rain is expected through early Friday afternoon, but as temperatures plummet Friday night, precipitation will transition to freezing rain and sleet.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected throughout the day Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 20s during this period.

Conditions will dry out by Sunday afternoon, but it will remain very cold with highs in the low 30s. Icy roads will persist, and any remaining moisture will refreeze Sunday night into Monday morning.

North Texas finally climbs above freezing Monday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.