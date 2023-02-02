article

The number of North Texas power outages due to the winter storm is growing.

Oncor reports more than 29,000 customers without power in the region, largely in rural counties like Henderson, Hopkins and Anderson counties.

The biggest jump Thursday morning has been in Tarrant County, which now has more than 4,700 homes and businesses without power.

Dallas County peaked at about 8,700 outages Thursday morning but is now down to just over 4,000.

Extra workers were brought in overnight to try to get the power back on.

A map of outages provided by PowerOutage.us shows there are more than 400,000 without power statewide.

The problem is not the state’s power grid, though. Ice, especially in Central Texas, is building up on power lines and causing some to snap.

Tree limbs are also breaking and hitting power lines, causing more customers to lose power.

In the Austin area, about 30% of Austin Energy customers are without power. It's been off for at least 12 hours for some.

Austin Energy said its crews are working to get the lights back on but doesn't know how long it will take.